Madhya Pradesh: Congress launches signature campaign to repeal agriculture laws in Mandsaur district

Mandsaur: Congress Committee of Malhargarh launched a signature campaign on Thursday at krishi upaj mandi in Pipliya against new farm laws and to support farmers’ agitation on the directives of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee and District Congress Committee.

Block Congress president Anil Sharma said the union government should immediately repeal the farm laws as they are not in favour of farmers. In biting cold, farmers are agitating against the laws but the government has turned a blind eye and seems least concerned, he said.

Sharma alleged that all the three laws will spell doom for farmers and is a conspiracy to end agriculture produce markets. “Modi government wants farmers to become puppets in the hands of the industrialists,” he added.