Madhya Pradesh: Congress Holds Protest Against State Goverment

Congress Holds Protest Against State Goverment at Kewalram Square, Khandwa on Saturday | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): On the call of the district Congress committee, a protest was held at Kewalram Square on Saturday against the state government over alleged corruption in Mahakal Lok and fire incident in Satpura Bhawan in Bhopal.

District media in-charge Premanshu Jain said that the demonstration was against the anti-people policies of the state government, as per the instructions of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Kamal Nath. The members also handed over a memorandum to Naib Tehsildar Mahadev Rathore addressing Governor Mangubhai Patel.

As per, city Congress president Dr Munish Mishra, the party attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on corruption charges in the construction of Mahakal Lok.

The criticism comes in the wake of collapse of six of the 'Saptarishis' installed at the corridor due to gusty winds, resulting in damage. They also alleged ‘corruption’ and ‘foul play’ behind the massive blaze at Bhopal's Satpura Bhavan on June 12 where important files and furniture worth Rs 20 crore were gutted. They also demanded a fair judicial inquiry into the incident.

Kundan Malviya denied false claim of Pandhana MLA Ram Dangore regarding development works worth Rs 5k crore in the region.

Various party leaders and workers including Awadhesh Sisodia, Ajay Ojha, Mahila district president Rachna Tiwari, city president Hemlata Paliwal also attended. The programme was conducted by advocate Mukesh Nagori and Ahmed Patel presented a vote of thanks.