Madhya Pradesh: Congress forming a new team to counter BJP ahead of MP bypolls

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is putting together a new team of leaders to counter the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

The team, among others, includes former Union Minister Arun Yadav, former Minister Sajjan Singh Verma, Narmada Prasad Prajapati, Lakhan Singh Yadav and Sachin Yadav.

It excludes senior party leaders such as Digvijaya Singh, Ajay Singh, Suresh Pachauri, Dr Govind Singh and many others who are identified with factional politics in the party.

The state Congress is faced with increasing factionalism which it wants to curb with a new team in place. After taking charge of the state, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath made all possible efforts to end factionalism in the party. After former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress, one major faction went with him while a host of leaders associated with other factions were also impacted adversely.

Political analyst Shiv Anurag Pateria believes that when political parties bring forth new faces, such moves can prove to be a masterstroke as the opposition is for a while deprived of a reason for criticism. The Congress is also moving ahead using this strategy.

The Gwalior-Chambal region comprises a large number of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes and Backward Class voters. Keeping this in mind the Congress has decided to field candidates who belong to these two sections of society.

Congress Spokesman Ajay Yadav said this election is being fought under the leadership of party state President Kamal Nath. The party stands united and the leaders entrusted with whatever responsibility by Nath will discharge the duties diligently.