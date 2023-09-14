Madhya Pradesh: Congress Extends Support To Patwari Strike

FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Leaders of the district Congress on Thursday have extended their support to the indefinite strike launched by the State Patwari Union to press their long-standing demands before the state government.

The Patwari Union members across the district have been sitting on an indefinite strike here at the tehsil office for 17 days now.

Congress leaders led by Thandla MLA Veer Singh Bhuria and district Congress president Prakash Raka reached the protest site and extended their support to the strike.

On this occasion, Sangarsh Committee district president Malji Damor handed over a memorandum to MLA Bhuria. City president Jitendra Singh Rathore was also present.

Bhuria said that the BJP government has failed to address the issues of patwaris. Patwaris play a crucial role from assisting farmers (at the grassroots level) to the revenue department.

Later, district president Raka guaranteed all possible cooperation to Patwaris and also assured to raise the issue with PCC chief Kamal Nath.

State vice president of Patwari Union, Akhilesh Muleva said that the union has been raising demands to raise pay-scale since 1998 but the government didn’t come up with a single assurance.

Members of the Patwari Union including Nanuram Merawat, Sonu Devsare, Nilesh Akhare, Hemedra Singh Katara and other patwaris were present.

