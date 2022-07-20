Madhya Pradesh: Congress ends BJP's' 10-yr rule in Jaora municipality

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): The counting of votes for the second and final phase of the Jaora municipal elections concluded today. The Congress has won 16 out of 30 wards of in Jaora municipality of Ratlam district. The BJP won 9 while independents won five. This is a big jolt to the ruling BJP as it was in power in the municipality for continuous 10 years. The Congress is claiming it to be a big moral victory ahead of the Assembly elections.

The counting for the second phase of urban bodies elections started at Govt College from 9 am on Wednesday. The returning officer (IAS) Himanshu Prajapati started distributing victory certificates to the winning candidates of local body elections. There was a lot of enthusiasm among the candidates here.