Madhya Pradesh: Congress captures Pithampur Municipal Council

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Congress won Pithampur Municipal Council elections by bagging 17 out of 31 wards. BJP won in 13 wards, while one ward went to an independent. Besides, five candidates also forfeited their security deposits.

While wrong decisions are being blamed for BJP’s loss, factionalism in Congress came to fore soon after the results were announced. The winning candidates took out victory processions in their respective areas.

Around 391 voters used NOTA in the elections. Electoral Officer Roshni Patidar announced the results and election supervisor retired IAS officer RD Tiwari distributed certificates to ward representatives. This time, municipal CMO Dr Madhu Saxena along with officers deployed in election work were honoured by giving certificates

