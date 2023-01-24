Madhya Pradesh: Colonel’s Academy celebrates Spirit of Life in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): With the spirit of fun, frolic, happiness and gaiety, Colonel's Academy celebrated 'Spirit of Life' with its students and parent fraternity on January 22, 2023 at the school fete. The students, along with their teachers, had put up various colourful and attractive stalls that included interesting games, Planeterium and Zip Line. Apart from these stalls, a Juke Box corner and DJ were also set up wherein, the students danced to their favorite tunes. The main attraction was the Book Launch of "Jujubees Magic Place" written by Chairperson,. Keran Bahadur, by Chief Guest Lt Gen Jaswinder Singh Sandhu PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM.

In the evening, Maj Gen and Mrs Binoy Poonnen AVSM, VSM felicitated Col Amarjeet, CO AMU and his team along with budding shooters and other students with various Awards of Excellence.

The chairperson and the director, congratulated school principal, staff members and students, who made the show a memorable one.

