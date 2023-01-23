Madhya Pradesh: Acropolis Institute holds Human Resource Management Summit in Mhow

FP Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A Human Resource (HR) Management Summit 2023 was organised at the Acropolis Institute of Technology and Research on Saturday. The theme of the programme was 'Decoding Future Human Resources – Generation Z'. Senior executive vice president and CHRO, Adani Electricity, Mumbai Manoj Sharma and HR business partner, Chemours Company Amit Bhatt were the chief speakers. Dr Tarun Kushwaha delivered a welcome address and threw light on the theme of the summit. The speakers explained to students about the challenges and benefits that will affect human resources in future through a PPT presentation.

They said HR management could be easily achieved by Gen Zs, as they are the ones who closely understand technology-related techniques. Also, this generation knows how to learn new things quickly as well as take risks, they added. From the summit, academicians were also able to understand practical approaches to the corporate world. Sudeep Dev (senior vice president and chief HR officer, Volvo Eicher Ltd), Gaurav Vaishnav (senior manager HR, Siemens Ltd), Shruti Rao (HR officer, Kone Global Ltd) and others were also present. Professor Aditya Awasthi conducted the programme and a vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Anshu Thakur.

