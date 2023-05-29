 Madhya Pradesh: Congress begins registration for Nari Samman Yojana in Khetia
The Yojana would provide a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 and an LPG cylinder at Rs 500 if Congress comes to power in the assembly elections.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 10:47 PM IST
Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): To counter ruling Shivraj Singh government's Ladli Laxmi Yojana, the Congress party began accepting registration for Nari Samman Yojana in Khetia on Monday.

The Yojana would provide a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 and an LPG cylinder at Rs 500 if Congress comes to power in the assembly elections. A larger number of Khetia women reached the spot to get registered with the scheme.

Addressing women, MLA Chandrabhaga Kirade said, ‘The bullet train of inflation is running and those most affected by this are women. For their self-sustenance, we have decided to give them Rs 1, 500 per month and LPG cylinder at Rs 500.’

Former block Congress committee president Rajesh Nahar said, ‘For 18 years, CM Chouhan did not think about the plight of women but, when elections are here, he has given an allurement.’

Ratan Chaudhary, Kishan Esikar, former block president Santosh Patel, Rajesh Nahar, councillor Jitendra Patil, Gopal Bagul, Rajesh Chauhan, Azhar Sheikh, Ratan Chaudhary and others were also present.

