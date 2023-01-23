Madhya Pradesh: Congress bags six local bodies, BJP 3 in Dhar district

Representative Image | File

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In Dhar, the Congress won six out of nine local bodies, including Pithampur municipality, while the BJP managed to get win Dhar and Manawar municipality along with Dahi municipal council.

Earlier on January 20, voting for nine local bodies, including three municipalities and six municipal councils, in Dhar was held peacefully with 64.79% voting. As per information, out of of 2,90,654 voters in nine local bodies, 1,88,313 voters cast their votes.

On Monday, counting of Dhar municipality began half-an- hour late and started at 9.35 am.

In Dhar municipality, voting was held to elect corporators in 30 wards. BJP won 18, followed by nine and three to Congress and independents respectively.

In Pithampur and Manawar municipalities, voting was held for 31 and 15 wards respectively. In Pithampur, Congress won 17 wards, while BJP got 13 and one independent candidate emerged victorious. In Manawar, BJP won nine, while Congress got six wards.

In Rajgarh council, voting was held for councillors of 15 wards. Congress won nine and BJP six.

In Sardarpur council, Congress won nine wards, while BJP six. In Dahi municipal council, BJP won 10, while Congress and Independent won four and one ward respectively.

In Dharampuri, Congress won nine seats, followed by BJP five and independent one. In Dhamnod, Congress won nine, while BJP won six. In Kukshi, Congress won eight and BJP won seven.