Madhya Pradesh: 5-day ICT teachers' training programme held at Government PG College in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), World Bank and IQAC a five-day online faculty development programme on use of ICT tools in teaching-learning process was organised by Maharaja Bhoj Government PG College Dhar from January 16 to 20.

The program was inaugurated by Dr Pragyesh Agarwal as chief guest and Dr Ajay Bhardwaj as the main speaker, who enlighted participants on various ways in which teachers can build e-content.

Another speaker was Dr Meenakshi Rathi who imparted knowledge on various online teaching tools like OBS studio, Cam studio, whiteboard etc. On day three Dr Dilip Gupta showed how to make effective PowerPoint presentations.

On the fourth day, Dr Ajeet Singh gave hands-on training on Google classroom. The last day's session was chaired by OSD (NACC) MPHEQIP, Bhopal Dr Usha Nair, member secretary SLNC Madhya Pradesh. A wonderful lecture on web-based material was delivered by Prof Priyanka Onkar, Bhopal.

The entire programme was organised under the leadership and directions of additional director Dr Kiran Saluja, Shree Deepak Bidkar from Janbhagidari samiti, principal Maharaja Bhoj Government P.G. College Dhar, Dr SS Baghel and administrative officer Gajendra Ujjainkar.

The programme was well coordinated by nodal officer RUSA Dr JK Sagore and members of team RUSA Dr Sagar Sen, Dr Namrata Khurana and Dr Pradeep Bairagi.

There were about 870 participants from various parts of India and across the world who participated in the faculty development programme. The program was conducted on platforms like Google meet and Facebook live.

