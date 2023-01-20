Madhya Pradesh: Voting ends peacefully in 9 local bodies of Dhar district  

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Voting for nine local bodies, including three municipalities and six municipal councils in Dhar district was held peacefully with a total 64.79 per cent voting recorded in the district. As per the information, out of total of 2,90,654 voters from nine local bodies, as many as 1,88,313 voters cast their votes.

Sardarpur municipal council with maximum of 4,069 voters out of 5,381 having cast their votes stood first with the highest 75.62 per cent, followed by Dahi and Rajgarh municipal councils with 74.56 and 73.74 per cent voting respectively.

Pithampur municipality which has the highest number of voters (93,218) recorded the lowest voting percentage 59.9 per cent as 55,841 voters cast their votes.

Except for a few untoward incidents, the entire day remained peaceful as the administration kept a close eye on 95 sensitive booths. Additional force was deployed in these sensitive centres to deal with any untoward incident.

The administration also kept strict watch on 35 sensitive booths in Dhar area. Besides, seven booths of Dhamnod were also kept in the 'sensitive' category. Seventy police mobile vehicles were on the move keeping a watch on these areas.

In the Naogaon area of Dhar, an EVM machine was reported to be faulty in the morning, which was later replaced. On the other hand, there was a fight between some youths in the Pithampur area last night in support of the candidate, for which the police had registered a case.

However, the matter was resolved after a mutual agreement between the youths. Since morning, the officers of the police and Revenue Department are continuously touring the entire city.

VOTING FIGURES IN DHAR DISTRICT

Local Body Male Female Other Total Per cent

Dhar 26368 24638 0 51006 63.05

Pithampur 30884 24956 1 55841 59.9

Manawar 9036 8358 0 17394 67.14

Dhamnod 8963 8438 0 17401 68.1

Dharampuri 5435 5057 0 10492 68.65

Kukshi 7994 7607 0 15601 70.61

Dahi 2454 2426 0 4880 74.56

Rajgarh 5634 5995 0 11629 73.74

Sardarpur 2001 2068 0 4069 75.62

Total 98769 89543 1 188313 64.79

* Voting figures till 5 pm

