 Madhya Pradesh: Congress alleges corruption in Shivna rejuvenation
Madhya Pradesh: Congress alleges corruption in Shivna rejuvenation



FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 12:21 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Block Congress committee and councillors demanded a probe into construction works being carried out under Shivna purification and rejuvenation campaign.

The delegation took stock of constructions works worth Rs 28 crore underway at Shivna.

Delegation comprised of block committee president Dr Raghvendra Singh Tomar, former municipal president Mohammad Hanif Sheikh, Khanpura Mandalam president Ramesh Brijban and former municipal chairman Hazi Rashid along with councillor representatives.

Expressing dissatisfaction over poor quality works, Tomar said that construction works worth crores had been left to labourers. No engineer, time-keeper and technical staff was found at the construction site. Even Project Implementation Unit (PIU) officials along with Mandsaur MP, MLA, municipal president were least bothered about the quality of works.

Alleging deep-rooted corruption, they said that in absence of quality work, pipelines would be choked in coming rainy season.

A detailed report would be prepared and sent to state and district Congress committee demanding investigation into the poor construction work.

Congress officials urged Collector Dileep kumar Yadav for a probe into the project and strict action against culprits.

article-image

