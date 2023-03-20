Madhya Pradesh: Cong workers protest against false charges on leader in Alot

FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of Congress workers led by party leader Virendra Singh Solanki gheraoed SDOP office in Alot town of Ratlam district to protest against false charges on its party leader. A day ago, Congress leader and former janpad member representative Karan Singh Rathore was booked for obstructing government work. Congress workers in large numbers gathered at Alot rest house and marched to the SDOP office where they were seen raising slogans against the ruling party and demanded withdrawal of case against Rathore.

During which, former janpad vice-president Virendra Singh Solanki, former mandi president Ramesh Pathak, kharwa mandal president Lal Singh Dodia, and other workers were also present. Five days ago, electricity employee Ranjan Chowdhary reached Karadiya village to recover dues. Owing to misconception, he seized a motorcycle owned by Balu Patidar which was later returned after leader Rathore resented which raised heated debate between the two.

SDOP Sabera Ansari said that a video that went viral shows Congress leader using derogatory words against electricity employee in Kareda village under Alot town. Congress workers demanded for registering a case against the employee and action as per law.

