Madhya Pradesh: Two including patwari charged with cheating and forgery in Alot | Representative Image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A patwari from Ratlam district's Alot tehsil has been charged with cheating and forgery in two separate cases filed at the Industrial Area police station.

The patwari, Hemant Bagadi, is a resident of 80 Feet Road, Karmachari Colony in Ratlam and has been posted at Alot. He was booked along with one of his accomplices under Section 420 (cheating) 466 and 467 (forgery of documents). The duo is still out of police reach.

According to Industrial Police, both the complainants including Mahendra Parmar, a resident of Hanuman Rundi and a private school teacher Shalini, wife of Prashant Saxena had lodged their complaints against Hemant accusing him of withdrawing large amount of loan from the private financial institution using their forged documents.

How the fraud came to light?

Complainants came to know about the entire fraud after recovery agents of the company called them for loan instalments.

Parmar in his complaint claimed that recently Hemant Bagadi took documents from him in the name of arranging a loan for him.

“Accused put some other person’s picture on his document and opened a fake bank account. Later, he used my original documents and took ₹5 lakh loan from the private finance company and transferred this loan amount into the fake bank account,” Parmar said.

Similarly, Hemant took documents from another complainant Shalini Saxena and put a picture of his female accomplice Pratibha Pentar, opened a fake bank account and took a loan from Shalini’s original documents.

Got patwari job on compassionate grounds

Meanwhile, following the instructions of Ratlam Superintendent of Police, the Industrial Area Police conducted a preliminary investigation into the matter and registered a case against Hemant Bagdi and Shailesh.

At present, the accused have not been arrested. It is said that Hemant got a patwari job on compassionate grounds.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Boat ambulance starts in tribal areas to provide better health services