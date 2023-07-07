Madhya Pradesh: Cong Workers Join BJP In Barwani

FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Over 15 Congress workers from Pisnawal village of Sendhwa tehsil in Barwani district joined BJP in presence of former Cabinet minister Antar Singh Arya.

BJP spokesperson Sunil Aggarwal said that on successful completion of nine years of the Modi government, the BJP was organising a month-long public relations campaign with beneficiaries who took advantage of the welfare schemes of the central and state governments. BJP workers were organising conferences at every polling station informing people about public-friendly schemes and making direct contact with the beneficiaries in the area of former cabinet minister Antarsingh Arya.

On Thursday, many Congress and JAYS workers from different villages joined BJP at the residence of former minister Antarsingh Arya. Former minister Arya welcomed them by offering the party's scarf. Vijay Taylor, district member Guman Singh, Vikas Arya, and other workers were present on this occasion.

