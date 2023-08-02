 Madhya Pradesh: Cong Protests Over Rising Crime Against Women In State
There is outburst in crimes against women and the government is in deep slumber.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Congress’s women wing led by state general secretary Anita Jainon Wednesday took out a rally to police station as a protest against the rising number of rape cases and deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Giving memorandum addressing to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jain said innumerable rape incidents have been reported to the police including minor rape case in Satna, Betul, Datiya, Jabalpur and even Indore. There is outburst in crimes against women and the government is in deep slumber.

Municipal president Sunita Birla said that recent cases have proved that law and order situation has hit rock bottom in the state. The government has failed to provide security to its Ladli Behnas They threatened to hold massive demonstration if the government fails in safety and security of girls and women. Among those present were Congress leader Bharti Jain, Sunita Jain and party workers.

