Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 02:02 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Complete 100 % vaccination by September 26

CM addresses collectors of districts with less than 70% vaccination.
FP News Service
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday addressed collectors of districts where the work of the first dose of vaccination is less than 70 %.

During the online meet he told them that 100 % vaccination should be completed in the state by September 26. Voter list should be used to identify beneficiaries.

Chief Minister was holding virtual discussions with the collectors of low-vaccinated districts and dengue-affected districts.

So far 75 % beneficiaries have received the first dose and 17 % have received the second dose of anti-Covid vaccine.

Chouhan said that a special awareness campaign would be launched to spread information about the measures to prevent dengue. He himself will participate in activities related to prevention and control of dengue like fogging, larva destruction, check on waterlogging under this campaign against dengue between 10 am to 10:30 am on September 15.

Officers including collector Pankaj Jain, district panchayat CEO Ashish Vashisht, additional collector Saloni Sidana attended the virtual meeting.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 02:02 AM IST
