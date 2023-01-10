Madhya Pradesh: Community Health Centre Bhikangaon to be upgraded into 50-bedded civil hospital

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A long-pending demand of residents ofBhikangaonand the nearby village has finally been met with the 30-bed Community Health Centre, Bhikangaon, being upgraded to 50-bed civil hospital. An order of this effect was issued on Monday by the public health and family welfare department.

Though CHC, Bhikangaon is one of the oldest centres in the region, people from nearby 157 villages come to the centre for medical necessities. On an average, 200 patients visit on a daily basis.

In the absence of adequate healthcare facilities, pregnant women could not get quality health care in the absence of gynaecologists, paediatricians and surgeons/ specialists. They had to move to distant places and private hospitals/ nursery homes for treatment after long hours of travelling (during emergencies). The seriously accident-injured people were first brought to Bhikangaon from nearby areas and thereafter referred to areas with higher medical facilities in Khargone/Khandwa. But now with the upgradation of the CHC, the time and resources of the people will be saved. Surgeons, specialists, additional employees and resources will be added to the existing staff. The laboratory and other infrastructure will also be upgraded. A blood centre, fully equipped to collect blood would be available at the hospital.

MP representative Vijay Lad said that the long awaited demand of the people has been fulfilled and the public will now be able to find better medical services for the efforts of MLA Jhuma Solanki.

