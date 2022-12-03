Madhya Pradesh: Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship 2022

FP photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s two weightlifters won two silver medals in the open federation Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship 2022 being organised in Auckland, New Zealand. The event that started from November 24 will end on December 4. According to an official announcement, the city's weightlifter Alex Minj won a silver medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship. He won the silver medal with a total lift of 652.5 kg in 247.5 kg squats, 175 kg bench press, and 230 deadlifts. Similarly, Shailendra Sevatia won the silver medal in the senior category at the same championship by lifting 275 kg in the squat, 170 kg in the bench press, and 260 kg in the dead lift, for a total of 705 kg.