Madhya Pradesh: Common service centre sealed for Ladli Behna KYC graft in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A common service centre (CSC) named ‘Friends Online and Stationary Shop’ was sealed by the gram panchayat in Bariya village for asking money to complete Ladli Behna Yojana e-KYC forms. A surprise inspection was conducted by district panchayat CEO Shringar Srivastava at Friends Online located in front of Bariya gram panchayat office. It was found in the inspection that the shop operator was demanding money from the beneficiaries for e-KYC in the name of photocopy. CEO Srivastava sealed his shop and began proceedings to cancel the shop’s ID.

Srivastava said that for implementation of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, e-KYC of women has to be done on the overall portal. For this, CSC and MP Online Kiosks have been authorised by the government. Payment for this work will be done by the government. Hence, CSC and MP Online were ordered not to collect any money from the beneficiaries. He added, in case of non-compliance with the government instructions or demand of money from the beneficiary or unnecessary visits of beneficiary to the centre, the ID will be cancelled and the shop sealed.