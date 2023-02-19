Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan inspects drains in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In view of proper sewerage connection and Cleanliness Survey, 2023, commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan inspected various drains of the city on Sunday. Assistant collector and corporation’s additional commissioner T Prateek Rao also accompanied him. They inspected drains near Etawah bus stand, Laxman Nagar and Gajra Gears intersection.

Commissioner Chauhan directed the executive engineer Nagesh Verma, Saurabh Tripathi and concerned engineers to stop sewerage water from getting into the drain by establishing a proper sewerage connection in the city. Along with this, houses that are not connected to the main sewerage connections will be found through surveys and the administration will soon establish their sewerage connection to the main line. In case of no connection, commissioner Chauhan has instructed officials to impose fines on the owners.

It was asked to move the vehicles illegally parked on the footpath of the drain at Gajra Gears intersection. It was directed to remove encroachments and sheds of shops near the road at this intersection.

