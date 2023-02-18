Madhya Pradesh: 3 killed in road accident in Dewas district

Representative Image |

Khategaon/Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons, including a couple and their daughter, died in a road accident that took place near Ramnagar village in Dewas district on Indore – Betul National Highway on Saturday.

According to the family sources, the trio was going to visit Nemavar on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The family who lost their lives in the accident was a resident of Khategaon village. As soon as the news of the accident came, the atmosphere of Khategaon town became inconsolable.

Those who died in an accident include, Rajesh, 50, son of Harishankar Rathore, his wife Sunita, 45, and daughter Vaishali, 18.

Bike hit by a four wheeler

Eyewitnesses informed that while the trio were heading towards the Nemawar village, one four-wheeler heading from Harda's side hit their motorcycle. All three people riding the bike were badly injured due to the collision.

They were brought to Khategaon Government Hospital with the help of an ambulance. Where Rajesh and Sunita died during first aid, while Vaishali was referred to Dewas, but she too died on the way.

