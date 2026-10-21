Madhya Pradesh Commercial CNG Vehicle Buyers Face Tax Shock As Registration Rate Rises From 7% To 8%, Dealers Demand Extra Payment | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Buyers of commercial CNG vehicles in Madhya Pradesh are facing unexpected financial pressure following a sudden increase in the tax levied on vehicle registration. The tax rate has reportedly risen from 7% to 8%, with the revised rate being applied to registrations over the past four days.

The change has created problems for customers who finalised their vehicle purchases at the earlier rate and had already paid the full amount to dealers. Now, dealers are asking these customers to pay additional money to cover the higher tax at the time of registration.

The sudden increase has disrupted buyers’ budgets, particularly those who calculated the total cost of their vehicles based on the earlier tax rate. Many expected that paying the agreed amount would complete the purchase process, including registration.

However, the implementation of the revised rate has resulted in additional payment demands, leaving customers who have already cleared their dues in a difficult position.

Buyers asked to pay extra despite full payment

The main concern is that customers negotiated and finalised their purchases when the applicable tax rate was 7%. The total cost of the vehicles was calculated accordingly, and several buyers have already made full payments.

However, with the tax now being charged at 8% during registration, dealers are seeking the difference from customers. Buyers are questioning why they should bear the additional burden when they have already paid the agreed amount. Dealers, meanwhile, have to complete the registration process under the revised tax rate.

Higher tax may affect commercial vehicle purchases

Tax rates directly influence the overall cost of commercial CNG vehicles. Even a one-percentage-point increase can translate into a significant additional expense, depending on the price of the vehicle.

The change is affecting not only prospective buyers but also those who have completed their purchases and are awaiting registration. The additional financial burden has created uncertainty among customers and complicated the final stages of vehicle delivery.