Garba Night Turns Fatal! 16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Stabbing Over Minor Collision In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy succumbed to his stab injuries sustained following a dispute that started over a minor vehicle collision while going out for 'Garba' in the Hiranagar area.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sep 12 when the deceased, identified as Prathamesh Jaibhavan, a resident of Ramnagar, had gone to watch 'Garba' in Bajrang Nagar when an argument broke out with a group of four to five youths, including minors, after their vehicles brushed against each other.

Following verbal abuse during the argument, the suspects assaulted him and stabbed him. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries a week later on Monday.

Police have detained three suspects, including two minor boys, in connection with the incident, while other suspects remain at large.

Family members said that Prathamesh had left home alone to visit the Mata temple 'pandal' in Bajrang Nagar for 'Garba'. During the scuffle, the suspects struck him on the head with a metal bracelet ('kada'), causing head injuries, and also inflicted injuries on his leg. They stabbed him near his private parts.

He was found lying in a pool of blood near the 'Garba' 'pandal'. His friends spotted him injured and brought him home, after which he was rushed to a private hospital where he died on Monday afternoon.

Police were informed after he was admitted to the hospital. Prathamesh remained unresponsive and unconscious due to the stab wounds throughout the week, and police personnel were unable to record his statement.