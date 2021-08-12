Madhya Pradesh: Combined capacity of two oxygen plants raised to 830 liters per minute in Jaora

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): The health department of Jaora village of Ratlam has speeded up its preperation in its fight against the much anticipated covid third wave.

The department is emphasising on an uninterrupted oxygen supply to the patients, as many people here had to face a lots of trouble to get oxygen during the time of second wave here.

From the supply of oxygen to the supply of all kinds of tests, arrangements have been.

An oxygen plant of 330 litre per minute capacity is already in place. Another 500 litre per minute capacity plant approved by the central government will also be commissioned within a fortnight. The machines have come here from Pune.

However, there is a shortage of staff, so the health department is preparing to take the help of public health workers in the field.

They have also been given the preliminary training along with PSC selection process is going on and it is also expected to get doctors.

Not only government, but the social workers also came forward and Rogi Kalyan Samiti got about Rs one crore with public cooperation. Due to this, the oxygen plant of 330 LPM capacity became operational in May-June. Along with the CM, MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey inaugurated it.

After this the MLA discussed with the CM regarding the demand for additional plant. The state government sent the proposal to the centre and from there the plant of 500 LPM (liter per minute) capacity was approved. It is to be set up through DRDO. Its machines arrived from Pune on Tuesday.

The installation will be done in a fortnight. With this the total capacity of both the plants together is 830 LPM. Even if 10 liters of oxygen is given per person, 83 people will be supplied with oxygen.

At the same time, at the rate of 5 liters, 164 patients will be able to get oxygen. On the second floor, two wards for 20 children and 80 beds including private ward below are ready for older patients. Oxygen pipeline has also been laid till the beds.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 06:47 PM IST