Madhya Pradesh: Colourful ‘Shiv-Sawari’ Mesmerises Devotees In Badnawar

FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): To mark the last Monday of holy Bhadav month, a colourful ‘Shiv-Sawari’ along withattractive tableaus were taken out in Badnawar town of Dhar district with much fanfare. People thronged in large numbers to get a glimpse of the colourful tableaus being taken out on the occasion.

The tableaux based on Krishna Leela (depicting Krishna-Jamwant war and Krishna- Jamwanti Vivaah) and Shiv Leela was the highlight of the procession.

The colourful lights emanating from numerous tableaus mesmerised people. The welcome gates were erected by various political and religious organisations of town at various places to greet the procession. Artistes performing different skills from different parts also took part in the grand procession.

Bhajans and devotional songs praising Krishna, his deeds and Shiv-Leela went on along with the procession. The entire area was immersed in lighting. Artistes from Shi Ganesh Gymnasium, Dharamraj Bajrang, Kanthiwale Hanuman, Eklavya Gymnasium performed Akharas. Sri Baijnath Bhakta Mandal distributed sacred food among devotees.

The police force was also made available en route the procession to avoid any untoward incident, besides traffic regulation. The district collector has declared a holiday for Badnawar tehsil on Tuesday.