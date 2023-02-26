Madhya Pradesh: Colonel Gill passes away at 80 in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): 80-year-old Colonel IS Gill passed away at his house in Signal Vihar Colony of Mhow cantonment on Saturday.

He was an officer who had retired from the signal core of the Army. Colonel Gill was a member of the Daredevils team of the Army which performs adventures on bullet motorcycles throughout the country and even abroad.

Colonel Gill was an officer of Signal Core and after retirement he had joined a corporate firm in Pithampur. he became the general manager (GM) of that company and remained at that post for a long time after his retirement. He retired from that job and was enjoying his retirement days with the veteran community of Mhow and his family since half-a-decade.

Many residents of Mhow had very beautiful memory of Colonel Gill as he was a very active member of Lions Club, Mhow cantonment and he had been taking part in weekly medical camps organised by the club. He helped the poor throughout his life. People close to him said that even when he was in the corporate world, he used to extend financial help to workers and the poor.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Court rejects appeal against illegal toll collection in Mhow