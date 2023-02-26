Madhya Pradesh: Court rejects appeal against illegal toll collection in Mhow

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Court rejects appeal against illegal toll collection in Mhow

In serious financial irregularities that have cost the exchequer crores in toll loot, illegal toll collection was done by installing a toll plaza on Mhow-Simrol Road (falling under MPPWD).

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 12:42 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A local court has refuted the appeal filed by Viva Highway Company (Indore-Ichhapur toll road construction private company) against illegal toll collection.

Under BOT, the construction work of Indore-Ichhapur Road was given to Viva Highway Company (Ashoka Group). Violating all norms pertaining to toll collection on the highway, Viva found to be collecting toll illegally. For irregularities at this toll plaza, Sanjay Agrawal has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at Mhow Court.

On which, the court declared the toll plaza established by Viva as zero from the date of establishment and ordered to deposit the amount with interest at the government office.

Toll operator of Viva Highway made an appeal against this in the court which was rejected. From toll plaza alone, crores of rupees have been collected from year 2004 to 2017-18.

article-image

