Madhya Pradesh: Collector warns of action against negligent officers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Special attention should be paid towards redressal of cases registered under CM Helpline and action would be taken negligent officials, warned collector Manish Singh at a meeting of revenue officials here on Monday. Singh said officials should monitor CM Helpline cases on daily basis and they should be resolved the same day, if possible.

The collector did official-wise review of revenue cases and their disposal. He said senior officers should monitor the work being done by their juniors and in case of negligence by a junior official, his senior will also be taken to task, the collector said.

He also said that all eligible farmers should be given full benefit of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana and Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana.

Before the revenue meeting, the collector took a meeting of all the departments and discussed the work being done by them.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 02:41 AM IST