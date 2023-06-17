Madhya Pradesh: Collector Reviews Progress Of Jal Jeevan Mission In Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivraj Singh Verma held a weekly meeting with officers/officials of Jal Shakti department to review implementation of different works taken up under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He also reviewed the progress of ongoing works taken up to provide safe drinking water to all villages under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Collector Verma also assigned different works to the officials under the programme and remaining schemes of the government which were yet to be implemented. Verma also instructed the Public Health Engineering (PHE) officials and contractors that the work of laying water pipeline should be completed before the monsoon. He also ordered to repair of road, full of potholes, to avoid any accidents.

According to the report presented by the PHE department, out of 611 approved schemes in the district, 494 retro-fitting and 117 new schemes had been handed over to 170 gram panchayats. Another 263 schemes had been implemented in the area. 151 schemes were in the final stage.

District Panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma, PHE executive engineer Achale, SDOs, deputy engineers, sarpanch, district members and contractors of schemes were present in the meeting.