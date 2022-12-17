Madhya Pradesh: Collector inspects PHC, under-construction Textile Cluster in Nimbola village

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Bhavya Mittal on Saturday carried out a surprise inspection of the primary health centre and under-construction textile cluster during his visit to Nimbola village of Burhanpur district.

During the inspection at PHC, Nimbola, she interacted with patients and staff and sought information on the treatment being given to them and the care provided. She closely observed the stock and discharge register. To facilitate outpatients and inpatients, she gave instructions for completing the task of displaying the helpline/ emergency number outside the hospital, displaying gender board outside restrooms, planting saplings on the premises and improving sitting arrangements for patients and kin at the hospital.

Later, she undertook an inspection of the under-construction Textile Cluster being developed by Measures Fairdeal Exports Cooperative Society Limited. She reviewed the action plan and construction-related documents and directed officials concerned to complete the cluster construction work within the stipulated time.

Mittal gave instructions to the tehsildar to demarcate the area and directed the concerned officer to deepen the area for proper drainage of water.

Abhilash Maraviye from the district trade and industry centre, tehsildar Ramlal Pagare besides officials concerned, workers of the construction agency accompanied the collector.