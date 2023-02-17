Madhya Pradesh: Collector inspects construction works of Sagar district hospital

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector of Sagar, Deepak Arya, inspected the ongoing construction works of the Sagar district hospital on Friday. During the inspection, he issued several instructions to the officials of the construction agency concerned.

Chief Medical and health Officer (CMHO), Dr Mamta Timore and Civil surgeon Dr Jyoti Chouhan were present alongside collector Arya during the inspection. Collector Arya first issued instructions to ramp up the construction works of the section which has the capacity to lodge 100 beds. He then directed to remove all tea kiosks from the hospital premises.

Adding to the instructions, he said that only one person must be present in the ward alongside the patient, for which a token system must also be ensured. He emphasized that the hospital wards must not be crowded. He issued instructions to provide meals to the patients for two times a day.

Holding discussions with the patients, collector Arya told them to advise their care-takers to stay at the Rain Basera located on the hospital premises. At last, he directed to set up a canteen at the District hospital premises and an ATM near it.

