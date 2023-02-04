Madhya Pradesh: Collector conducts meet regarding Vikas Yatra in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar district collector Priyank Mishra held a meeting of departmental officers, public representatives and sarpanchs on Friday evening to discuss preparations for the fortnight-long Vikash Yatra, which begins on Sunday and provide necessary guidelines.

He stated that the main goal of this yatra is to inform needy beneficiaries in rural areas about the government's various public welfare schemes and to benefit them. No one should be left out of the journey who has not yet benefitted from the scheme put in place for him.

He also stated that this is not a political pilgrimage. There have been many significant changes in the public's interest in the state in recent years. To bring happiness into people's lives, these schemes must provide real benefits. Knowing the problems of the yatra's poor class, efforts should be made to meet their demands. The yatra will continue till February 25. Many development projects will be inaugurated during this time, as well as Bhoomi Pujan.

SDM Megha Panwar, tehsildar Ajmersingh Gaur, naib tehsildar Sonika Singh, CEO Rajendra Singh Parihar, CMO Manojkumar Maurya, CBMO Dr SL Mujalda, council president's representative Shekhar Yadav, district president Ashakunwar Solanki and a large number of other people's representatives, sarpanch, panchayat secretary were present.