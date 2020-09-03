Madhya Pradesh: Collector Alok Kumar Singh plays host at Deendayal Kitchen in Dhar

Dhar: Collector Alok Kumar Singh visited the Deendayal kitchen for inspection and donation on September 2. He served food and also planted a sapling. Collector Singh addressed the people and told them that Deendayal kitchen operated by Lions Club with the support of district administration and municipal council was doing an appreciable job.

The Lions Club has set an example of service in providing food and medicines, he added. He praised the premises of the kitchen and said gas line would be provided for safe and economical fuel for kitchen, he said.

Deendayal Kitchen of Dhar has been operating from 7th April 2017 and is providing food either free or for Rs.5 to the poor and over 4 lakh 50 thousand people have benefited from this kitchen, said Rajiv Joshi.

X-Ray , sonography machine

Collector informed that X-Ray and sonography machines will be provided by Red Cross to the Lions Pathology. The pathology charges only 50% of the fee and is run jointly by Lions Club Dhar and Red Cross District Committee.

Red Cross would provide help to the undernourished children and pregnant women and in pathology services too, he further informed.

CMO Vijay Kumar Sharma and Club President Ashok Chauhan were present.