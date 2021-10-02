Madhya Pradesh: CM’s Jawad visit, Neemuch Jagran Manch calls for Neemuch bandh on October 2

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch Jagran Manch (NJM) has announced Neemuch Bandh on October 2 to draw the attention of Chief Minister towards the delay in bhoomi pujan of medical college, before his arrival in town.

He visits the town on September 30 was postponed as he had to depart for Delhi- this also led to the postponement of the call for Neemuch bandh.

The forum has presented their demand before member of parliament Sudhir Gupta, minister Omprakash Sakhlecha, MLA Dileep Singh Parihar and BJP district president Pawan Patidar, to no avail.

Legislator Parihar tried to convey the demand through officer on special duty Anand Sharma and deputy secretary of CM Sudhir Kochhar but no one paid heed to their demands.

Left with no option the organisation decided to go for an agitation and appealed for bandh in Neemuch, Manasa, Jawad, Singoli, Ratanghar, Jeeran and nearby areas.

The forum has appealed to all the traders and farmers to close their establishments on the proposed date of Chief Minister’s visit to draw his attention towards the urgent need of medical college in town. The forum has assured that they will carry out a peaceful protest in compliance with the law and order.

