Madhya Pradesh: CMHO, WCD official of Narmadapuram to get show-cause notices

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Narmadapuram, Maal Singh, held a meeting at the auditorium in commissionerís office on Wednesday to review the progress of important projects, official sources on Friday.

Officers from Narmadapuram, Harda and Betul districts were present at the meeting.

He directed the officials of the education department to complete the plantation drive from March 1 to March 5.

Singh asked the officials to issue show-cause notices to the district education officer and the district education coordinator for their failure to complete the projects within time limit.

The officials were directed to issue show-cause notices to the chief medical and health officer of Betul and district progremme officer of Women and Child Development Department of Harda.

He asked the heads of all the departments to dispose of the cases of appointment on compassionate ground because of covid-19 within seven days.

The commissioner reviewed the condition of the studentsí hostels run under the national secondary education campaign and directed the officials concerned to manage these hostels in a better way and make them model ones.

He asked the chief medical and health officer to check the health of the students living in the hostels every month.

Deputy commissioner of Tribal Affairs Department informed the commissioner about the work done for the student hostels.

Singh asked the officers of all the departments concerned to dispose of all the cases filed on CM Helpline.

ALSO READ Bhopal: State govt to set up recreation centres for junior doctors at medical colleges

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:10 AM IST