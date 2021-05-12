Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to visit Ratlam as district reports 3,920 cases, 45 deaths in 11 days

Ratlam: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Tuesday, declared that he will soon visit Ratlam to review the Covid situation in the district.

The CM is concerned as on Tuesday, Ratlam reported 335 new Covid19 cases. Experts here are baffled as 3,920 new cases were logged from May 1 to 11 even though lockdown is effective since April 9.

Overall, 3,736 patients are under treatment here as of Tuesday evening. Forty-five deaths were recorded due to corona in last eleven days.

During an hour and half long video conference with members of the Crisis Management Group on late on Tuesday, the CM made it clear that hence forth a special strategy will be adopted to control Covid-19 spread in the district. He directed the officials to take every possible measure to control the pandemic in the district.