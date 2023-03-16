Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to dedicate several development projects during Khargone visit

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be dedicating several development projects in the district worth Rs 68.77 crore and lay the foundation stone of some other projects worth Rs 171.40 crore during his visit to the district on Friday.

CM is set to participate in a ‘Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Scheme’ and ‘PESA Act’ awareness programme at Anakwari village in the district.

The foundation stone of a CM Rise School to be built in Dhulkot village at a cost of Rs 33.35 crore will be laid during his visit. He will be dedicating several developmental projects including Eklavya Model Residential School and New Sports Complex, Serverdevala- Borkheda road, Shivna-Khandwa border road, construction works in district hospital and several works in Sanawad.

Bhoomi pujan for Segaon ITI and CM Rise School in Bamnala village would be performed. CM Chouhan will lay foundation stone of several roads in Sirvel area under Bhagwanpura Janpad Panchayat. Bhoomi pujan for redevelopment of Bistan-Sirvel-Tensemali stretch (28km) at a cost of Rs 1,097 lakh will be done.

CM will also lay the foundation stone for the development of Devnaliya-Chhoti Sirvel road (10 km) at a cost of Rs 1,104 lakh, ITI at a cost of Rs 1263.41 Lakh, Bondraniya to Vamanpuri road at a cost of Rs 1242.52 lakhs, construction of Tehsil office, Jhiranya at a cost of Rs 795 Lakh, 100-bed ward at district hospital at a cost of Rs 750 Lakh, Barud-Kolyapura road at a cost of Rs 483.92 lakh and Phata Badgaon -Nagjhiri Ghatti road at a cost of Rs 430.28 Lakh among others.