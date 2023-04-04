 Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to address women’s meet in Morena on Wednesday
The district administration has started preparations for the programme.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 09:01 PM IST
Women police officers escort CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan a day ahead of International Women’s Day on Tuesday. | FP

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is arriving at Morena on April 6 to address a conference of women and an event on Ladli Behna Yojna at Bhim Rao Ambedkar stadium.

The district administration has started preparations for the programme. Collector Ankit Asthana held a meeting with the officers and issued instructions.

Chouhan will also distribute land Pattas under the housing scheme.  Asthana said that the stage and the tent have been prepared for the event.

Eight departments – PHE, Women and Child’s Welfare Department, agriculture, horticulture, revenue and social justice departments – will exhibit projects.

As many as 20,000 people take part in the conference. The vehicles will be parked at the old bus stand in Morena. The collector inspected the parking lot, the place where the main function and the exhibition will be held.

