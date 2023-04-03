 Madhya Pradesh: Ambah Safai workers stage sit-in against CMO’s action in Morena
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Safai workers of Nagar Palika have begun to stage a sit-in outside the office in Ambah Tehsil.

They are protesting against the action taken by the chief municipal officer (CMO), Sharib Kaushar, against 29 Safai workers. They have put their brooms upside down.

They were raising slogans against Kaushar who suspended eight Safai workers and terminated the services of 19 others.

The protesters went to the office of the sub-divisional magistrate on Saturday and submitted a memorandum on Saturday. In the memorandum, they demanded suspension of the CMO and his transfer.

They demanded that the suspension of all the workers should be revoked.

Because of the strike by the Safai workers, Ambah city has turned into a heap of garbage and drains are overflowing.

Dirty water has accumulated outside a Jain temple at Parade Square. The people of the Jain community had to face a lot of problems in reaching the temple.

