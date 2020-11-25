Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan disburses Rs 150 crore loan to women of self-help groups 

Barwani: State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Monday disbursed a loan of Rs 150 crore to women self-help groups through virtual conferencing from Bhopal.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that the resolve of self-dependent Madhya Pradesh is being fulfilled by the involvement of women of self-help groups in economic activities. Women of Self Help Groups are getting opportunity to become self dependent through State Government and Livelihood Mission due to which the resolve of the self-reliant state government of Madhya Pradesh is being fulfilled.

State Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, Additional Chief Secretary Rural Development Manoj Shrivastava, CEO Aajeevika Mission Belwal were present on the occasion.

Livelihood Project Manager Yogesh Tiwari and his associates and women officials of Women's Self Help Group were present at NIC Barwani during virtual video conferencing.