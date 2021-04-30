Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan bans buses from Maharashtra, seals borders, administration mum over buses ferrying passengers

Barwani: State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has put a ban on buses coming from Maharashtra to Madhya Pradesh, but these orders seem to be verbal with no impact as all the time overloaded buses from Maharashtra are sneaking in the state by changing routes. But the administration is mum and not taking any action against these buses.

Passengers are not only facing inconvenience as the buses are overloaded, but are also being charged heavily. They even are paying for their suitcases but still have a life risk as the drivers get fully drunk and then they drive, a passenger said. A passenger bus had to stop near Rajpur recently due to overheating of the wheel. The bus was overloaded with 150 passengers. SDM visited the spot but no action was taken. though the SDOP was present there and did speak about taking action.