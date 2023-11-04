Madhya Pradesh: CM Seeks Support For Kannoj In Manawar

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): "I am Shivraj and this is Shivram. If Shivram wins with a vast majority of votes, I will personally see the development in your area." Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Saturday, assured the voters of Manawar while seeking support for the BJP candidate from Manawar assembly constituency.

He was addressing an election rally at Bhanpur village. Chouhan announced the opening of a CM Rise School, which will be constructed in every 25 villages so that children do not face any hindrance while pursuing their higher education.

Addressing the gathering, Kannoj put forth various problems of the region and appealed to the CM to grant Manawar a district and Umerban a tehsil status. MP Chhatar Singh Darbar, former cabinet minister Rajana Baghel, assembly in-charge Anant Pawar, district president Manoj Somani, convenor Rajendra Shrimali along several BJP office-bearers were present.