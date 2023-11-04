MP Elections 2023: '...Together We Will Keep Future Of State Secure,

Former CM Kamal Nath |

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and state Congress President Kamal Nath has said that together with the public they will secure the future of the state.

Nath made the remark while talking to the reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Saturday.

"Every class is suffering and every class is troubled in the state. Everyone is recognising the picture of Madhya Pradesh today. Together we will secure the future of Madhya Pradesh. We are not worried about our seats at all. I have full faith in the voters of Madhya Pradesh," Nath said.

When asked about the number of seats the Congress party will win in the forthcoming state assembly polls, the former CM said that he never used to talk about seats. The people of the state would decide how many seats the party would win.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Notably, the last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020 after then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.