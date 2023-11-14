Madhya Pradesh: CM Promises Complete Development Of Barnagar

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Promising the complete development of Barnagar, Chief Minister Chouhan committed to establishing ten CM Rise Schools for the region. Addressing a massive election meeting in Barnagar, the Chief Minister, on Tuesday, sought support for BJP candidate Jitendra Singh Pandya.

He emphasised the significance of a BJP victory in the Barnagar constituency, asserting that the formation of the BJP government hinges on this electoral outcome. He pledged to prioritise education as a basic right, vowing to support higher education and alleviate the financial burden on families.

Chouhan accused Congress of hindering progress and affirmed his commitment to reinstating schemes for the welfare of the people. Expressing concern for the well-being of the youth, Chouhan assured that he considers all residents as his children, promising to financially support their education.

He announced plans for Ladli Behna Yojana and Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Yojana, aiming to empower women and provide financial assistance for weddings.

MP Anil Firojia, BJP district president Bahadur Singh Bormundla and others were present. BJP candidate Pandya sought the public's blessings and asserted that every BJP worker is invested in the success of the Barnagar assembly elections.

