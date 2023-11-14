 Madhya Pradesh: CM Promises Complete Development Of Barnagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: CM Promises Complete Development Of Barnagar

Madhya Pradesh: CM Promises Complete Development Of Barnagar

Chouhan accused Congress of hindering progress and affirmed his commitment to reinstating schemes for the welfare of the people.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 09:59 PM IST
article-image

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Promising the complete development of Barnagar, Chief Minister Chouhan committed to establishing ten CM Rise Schools for the region. Addressing a massive election meeting in Barnagar, the Chief Minister, on Tuesday, sought support for BJP candidate Jitendra Singh Pandya.

He emphasised the significance of a BJP victory in the Barnagar constituency, asserting that the formation of the BJP government hinges on this electoral outcome. He pledged to prioritise education as a basic right, vowing to support higher education and alleviate the financial burden on families.

Chouhan accused Congress of hindering progress and affirmed his commitment to reinstating schemes for the welfare of the people. Expressing concern for the well-being of the youth, Chouhan assured that he considers all residents as his children, promising to financially support their education.

He announced plans for Ladli Behna Yojana and Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Yojana, aiming to empower women and provide financial assistance for weddings.

MP Anil Firojia, BJP district president Bahadur Singh Bormundla and others were present. BJP candidate Pandya sought the public's blessings and asserted that every BJP worker is invested in the success of the Barnagar assembly elections.

Read Also
MP Devotees Offer 2100 Ltr Milk To Goddess Gajalakshmi On Diwali
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Collector Reviews Poll Preparations At Nehru Stadium

Indore: Collector Reviews Poll Preparations At Nehru Stadium

Humane Act By Indore Cops: Barricade Opened For Pregnant Woman During Modi’s Roadshow  

Humane Act By Indore Cops: Barricade Opened For Pregnant Woman During Modi’s Roadshow  

Indore: Man Killed, Wife Sustains Injuries As Car Hits Two-Wheeler 

Indore: Man Killed, Wife Sustains Injuries As Car Hits Two-Wheeler 

MP Election 2023: Special Arrangements Made For Distribution Of Polling Material

MP Election 2023: Special Arrangements Made For Distribution Of Polling Material

Madhya Pradesh: Campaigning Enters Last Phase

Madhya Pradesh: Campaigning Enters Last Phase