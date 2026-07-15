Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates India's First High-Tech Anganwadi In Ujjain | VIDEO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated India's first high-tech Anganwadi in Ujjain on Wednesday.

Developed with the support of IIM-Bengaluru, the model pre-school provides modern learning facilities, nutritious food, health check-ups, vaccination, and early education under one roof.

He said the state government is working to ensure that children receive all essential facilities for their physical and mental growth under one roof.

The Chief Minister said Anganwadi centres are being equipped with permanent buildings, furniture, toys, nutritious food, health check-ups, vaccination, and early education.

He added that the government's aim is to provide children with a safe and supportive environment for their overall development.

Watch VIDEO below :

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated India's first high-tech Anganwadi in Ujjain. Developed with IIM Bengaluru's support, the model pre-school offers modern facilities. pic.twitter.com/tcVYgelW1d — IANS (@ians_india) July 15, 2026

Yadav Inspects Facilities At Centre

During his visit, Yadav inspected the facilities at the Anganwadi centre and interacted with the children. He said the centre, built with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, has all the facilities needed for children's learning and development.

He also praised the Nutrition Exhibition organised by the Women and Child Development Department as part of Nutrition Week and appreciated the efforts made to spread awareness about healthy eating.

राज्य सरकार आंगनवाड़ियों को सर्वसुविधायुक्त बना रही है…



आज उज्जैन में 'सक्षम आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र : सुदृढ़ीकरण, अवलोकन एवं संवाद' कार्यक्रम में आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं एवं बच्चों से संवाद कर सर्वांगीण विकास हेतु संचालित व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया।



इस अवसर पर मुख्यमंत्री लाड़ली… pic.twitter.com/Or42YPvxWW — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 15, 2026

He spent time with the children by pushing them on swings and talking to them. The children welcomed him by saying "Namaste Sir" and presented him with roses. Yadav distributed packets of laddoos, roasted gram, and peanuts as nutritious food.

He also visited the food zone, health check-up room, and medicine room at the centre, while Ujjain Collector Roshan Kumar Singh briefed him about the activities being carried out there.

Plant Saplings

After the visit, Yadav planted saplings of mango, peepal, banyan, neem, drumstick, and guava under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign to promote environmental protection.

He appealed to people to plant at least one tree in their mother's name and contribute to protecting the environment.

The programme was attended by Minister Gautam Tetwal, Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Municipal Corporation Chairperson Kalavati Yadav, MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda, Ujjain Development Authority Chairman Ravi Solanki, Sanjay Agrawal, Anganwadi workers, helpers, village women, and other local residents.

The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp.