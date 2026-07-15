MP Cabinet Shake-Up: Minister Lakhan Patel Loses Animal Husbandry Department To CM Mohan Yadav

Minister Lakhan Patel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has issued an order notifying a change in cabinet portfolio.

According to the order, minister Lakhan Patel will no longer lead Animal Husbandry department. Instead, he was now given Happiness department.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav was given charge of Animal Husbandry department. He will continue to handle other departments such as General Administration, Home, Jail, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Public Relations, Narmada Valley Development, Aviation, Mineral Resources, Public Service Management, NRI Affairs, besides Animal Husbandry and Dairy.

The notification was published in the Madhya Pradesh Gazette on July 14, 2026.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took over the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department from Minister of State (Independent Charge) Lakhan Patel, whose portfolio has been reduced to the Anand Department only pic.twitter.com/6swaSpK3Sl — IANS (@ians_india) July 15, 2026

Lakhan Patel gets Department of Happiness

He will also look after any department that has not been given to another minister.

The notification also states that Minister of State (Independent Charge) Lakhan Patel has been given the Happiness Department (known as Anand Department).

The order was issued by the General Administration Department and signed by Additional Chief Secretary Shiv Shekhar Shukla.

It came into effect on July 14, 2026.

The charge of the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department, which was earlier held by Minister of State (Independent Charge) Lakhan Patel, will now be handled by CM Mohan Yadav.

Following the latest cabinet portfolio reshuffle notified by the General Administration Department, Lakhan Patel will now look after only the Anand Department.

Reacting to the development, Minister Lakhan Patel said that assigning or withdrawing departments is the Chief Minister's prerogative.

"I do not know why this department was taken away from me. The Chief Minister has kept the Animal Husbandry Department with himself," he said. There is also speculation that more changes in the state cabinet or ministerial portfolios could be announced in the coming days.

About Lakhan Patel

Lakhan Patel, the MLA from Pathariya Assembly constituency in Damoh district, had a long career in the banking sector before entering politics. He completed his B.Sc. in Agriculture from Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Jabalpur, in 1978-79. He later worked for several years with the State Bank of India (SBI) before leaving the banking profession to join politics. During his political career, he also served as Chairman of the District Cooperative Central Bank.