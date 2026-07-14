CM Mohan Yadav Launches 'Nashe Se Doori Hai Jaroori 2.0', Vows Crackdown On Drug Cartels | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said the police have been given a free hand to eradicate drug cartels from the state, just as dacoity and Naxalism were tackled, while launching the 'Nashe Se Doori Hai Jaroori 2.0' campaign.

"Addiction not only destroys a person, but also damages the future of the whole family. There is a saying, if you want to destroy one's family, put one child into addiction or gambling," the Chief Minister said while addressing the programme.

Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have set a target to dismantle drug cartels and make India drug-free by 2029. He added that the state government has imposed a liquor ban at 19 places of religious importance.

Speaking on the occasion, social justice minister Narayan Kushwah said, "Addiction is the root cause of destruction. It finishes the family in all aspects."

He said the state government is running several schemes to rescue youths from drug addiction, while those already addicted are being provided counselling through de-addiction clinics.

Campaign to run across state till July 30

Special Director General of police Pankaj Shrivastava explained the three-pronged situation of drug use. He said the 'Nashe Se Doori Hai Jaroori' campaign will be run across the state from July 15 to July 30.

The objective is to raise awareness, particularly among youth and students, about the adverse effects of substance abuse and inspire them to help build a drug-free Madhya Pradesh through public participation.

Under the campaign, various awareness activities will be organised across all districts in coordination with the police, administration, educational institutions, social organisations and public representatives.

The activities will include awareness rallies, seminars, street plays, pledge-taking ceremonies, interactive sessions in schools and colleges, Jan Chaupals, poster and slogan competitions, social media campaigns and special programmes focused on de-addiction.