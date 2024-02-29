Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Amjhera On March 2, Officials Inspect Event Venues | FP Photo

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Malsingh Bhaydia, accompanied by district administrative officials, inspected the preparations for Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's programme at Dhar and Amjhera, scheduled on March 2. They inspected the helipad, meeting venues and proposed route for a road show.

IG Anurag Singh and collector Priyank Mishra were present. The delegation proceeded to Amjhera, where they inspected the helipad, temple complex and bus stand near Amka-Jhamka temple. They also inspected the historic palace of martyr Maharao Bakhtawar Singh and outlined the itinerary.

During the CM visit, a tribal festival will be organised in which all the beneficiaries of state and Centre welfare schemes will participate. The CM will facilitate the distribution of the social security pension scheme, ensuring seamless accessibility to beneficiaries through a digital platform.

Following the events, CM would proceed to Amjhera and pay reverence at the Amka-Jhamka temple. Subsequently, the CM would garland the statue of Maharao Bakhtawar Singh at the palace.

During the inspection, ASP Inderjit Bakalwar, SDOP Ashutosh Patel, SDM Megha Pawar, tehsildar Mukesh Bamnia, former district panchayat member Kamal Yadav, district panchayat member Gayatri Purohit, janpad member representative Neha Dixit, BJP leader Bhagwan Khandelwal were also present.